Russia announces unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine for May 8-10

Russia has declared 72-hour unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine, and called on Kyiv to agree to the pause.

President Vladimir Putin said on Monday afternoon that Russian forces will conduct halt fighting from midnight on May 8 to midnight on May 10. The announcement comes amid rising pressure from the United States for Moscow to agree to a full ceasefire in the conflict, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Russia will mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Great Patriotic War, which is its term for the war with Germany in 1942 – 1945, known as World War II to its then-allies, on May 9.

In a statement, the Kremlin called on Kyiv to join the temporary truce, but pledged that in the event of violations by the Ukrainian side that its armed forces would give an “adequate and effective response”.

News.Az