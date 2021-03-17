Russia calls back its ambassador from US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia on Wednesday recalled its ambassador to Washington back to Moscow following comments by US President Joe Biden sharply critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A. I. Antonov is going back to Moscow for consultations, to assess the future of relations with the US, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova in a statement.

Russia is interested in preventing any “irreversible degradation” to relations “if the Americans are aware of the associated risks,” she added.

US President Joe Biden called Vladimir Putin a "killer" in an interview that aired Wednesday, saying his Russian counterpart will “pay a price” for interference in US affairs.

Biden's comments came on the heels of a US intelligence report bolstering longstanding allegations that Putin was behind Moscow's 2020 election interference, an accusation already rejected by Russia.

(c) Anadolu Agency

News.Az

