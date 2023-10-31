Yandex metrika counter

Russia completing rotation of its peacekeeping personnel in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh

The rotation of the personnel of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region is being completed, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Moreover, weapons and military equipment of the peacekeeping contingent were dispatched to Russia for scheduled repairs, the ministry said.


