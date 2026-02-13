Yandex metrika counter

Russia external debt tops $60B for first time in 20 years

Photo: Reuters

Russia’s external government debt has climbed to its highest level in two decades, surpassing $60 billion for the first time since 2006.

Russia’s external state debt stood at $61.97 billion as of February 1, 2026, based on figures from the country’s Finance Ministry cited by Russian media. The last time the figure exceeded $60 billion was in early 2006, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

At the start of 2006, Russia’s external public debt was about $76.5 billion, but it dropped to roughly $52 billion by January 2007 and remained below $60 billion for nearly two decades.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has previously said Russia aims to keep total government debt below 20% of gross domestic product, describing it as a key strength of the national economy.

In December 2025, President Vladimir Putin also said Russia’s public debt was among the lowest compared with major economies, estimating it at around 17.7% of GDP and saying it is expected to remain below 20% over the next three years.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

