Russia hits railway station in Zaporizhzhia region

A Russian drone strike hit railway infrastructure in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region on Monday morning, damaging a diesel locomotive at a station.

The locomotive crew was inside a shelter at the time of the attack, and no casualties or injuries were reported, News.Az reports, citing Ukraine’s Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories.

Officials said the railway system plays a critical role in Ukraine by supporting passenger transportation, humanitarian aid deliveries and the movement of essential economic cargo. Ukrainian authorities accused Russia of deliberately targeting civilian logistics infrastructure.

Despite the strike, Ukrainian Railways said operations are continuing. Repair teams are working to quickly eliminate damage, and passenger and cargo transportation is still running, although under heightened security conditions.

However, train traffic on the Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia route has been temporarily restricted following repeated attacks on railway infrastructure and reports of Russian drones detected near rail lines.

Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have carried out at least seven strikes on railway facilities in recent days. Authorities also reported repeated drone attacks on railway infrastructure in the city of Konotop, where tracks, station territory, repair facilities and administrative buildings were damaged.

Ukrainian officials describe the attacks as part of a broader strategy aimed at disrupting civilian logistics, transport and essential services.

Railway infrastructure has remained a key target during the war because it is essential for moving civilians, military supplies, humanitarian aid and critical goods across the country.

