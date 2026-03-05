Russia jails Romanian man for 15 years for spying for Ukraine

A Russian court has sentenced a Romanian citizen to 15 years in prison after convicting him of spying for Ukraine, authorities said on Thursday.

According to the court in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region, the man was found guilty of espionage linked to Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Details about the case and the evidence presented during the trial were not immediately disclosed.

News.Az