Russian drone strikes kill 7, injure 25 in Ukraine

Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia launched 155 drones overnight, including around 100 Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles. Ukrainian air defenses reported shooting down 136 of the drones, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed and five others injured during Russian strikes, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, attacks killed two women aged 27 and 64 and injured 13 others, including a 17-year-old girl, governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces struck four districts with artillery, drones, and guided aerial bombs. Two men, aged 35 and 45, were wounded, according to governor Oleksandr Hanzha.

Meanwhile, in Kherson Oblast, three people were killed and five others injured during Russian attacks, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Authorities also reported that a Russian drone hit a Panamanian-flagged vessel carrying corn in the Black Sea near Odesa on the evening of March 4, leaving an unspecified number of crew members injured.

Ukrainian officials say Russia continues to intensify drone and missile attacks targeting both infrastructure and civilian areas across multiple regions.