Russia launches massive overnight strikes on Ukraine

Ukraine’s Air Force said waves of drones were detected after 1 a.m., followed by ballistic missile launches toward Kyiv and Kharkiv. Cruise missiles were later fired from Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic bombers, with several heading toward the capital, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said damage was recorded in the Darnytskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Pecherskyi districts. Falling debris shattered windows in residential buildings and sparked fires in garages and a private home. All fires were later extinguished. No casualties were immediately reported in the capital.

Kharkiv was hit by 17 drones and two missiles, with damage reported in four districts. Residential buildings, power lines, and a gas pipeline were damaged. Two private houses were destroyed, and a strike reportedly hit Central Park.

Officials said at least 14 people were injured in the region, including one child.

In Zaporizhzhia, regional head Ivan Fedorov reported damage to 19 apartment buildings, four private homes, and several non-residential structures. Two shopping centers were hit, including one identified as Epicenter.

More than 500 buildings were left without heating. Fires broke out in residential apartments and a shopping center. At least seven people sought medical assistance following the attack.

In Kryvyi Rih, about 10 residential buildings were damaged, including a five-story building with severe roof destruction. Two elderly residents were injured.

Energy infrastructure in the Odesa region was also struck, while debris damage in the Poltava region left more than 18,000 households without electricity. Additional damage was reported in the Cherkasy and Vinnytsia regions.

The latest wave of strikes underscores continued escalation in Russia’s aerial campaign, with infrastructure, residential buildings, and commercial facilities among the reported targets.