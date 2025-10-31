Russia launches overnight drone strike on Odesa energy site, triggers fire — authorities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces carried out another overnight drone attack on Ukraine’s Odesa region, striking an energy facility and sparking a fire, regional governor Oleh Kiper said Friday.

The strike hit industrial energy infrastructure during the night of October 31. Emergency services quickly extinguished the blaze, and officials reported no casualties. Kiper condemned the attack, saying Russia continues to target civilian infrastructure in the region, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Odesa has faced repeated Russian strikes since the start of the full-scale invasion, with drones and missiles frequently targeting power facilities and residential zones. Earlier this week, a Russian assault damaged a DTEK power facility, leaving nearly 30,000 households without electricity and injuring a worker. Power crews have been restoring supply, relying on generators to keep critical sites running.

The city also saw significant damage in earlier raids this month, including hits on high-rise buildings, a hotel, and the local Sports Palace, where fires broke out and several structures were heavily damaged. Ukrainian air defenses continue to intercept many incoming drones, but authorities warn energy infrastructure remains under constant threat as winter approaches.

News.Az