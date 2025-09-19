Yandex metrika counter

Russia's nuclear submarines test-fire cruise missiles in Sea of Okhotsk

Photo: TASS

The Russian Pacific Fleet’s nuclear submarines Krasnoyarsk and Omsk conducted military exercises in the Sea of Okhotsk, successfully launching Onyx and Granite cruise missiles at designated targets, the fleet’s press service announced.

"The multipurpose nuclear submarines Krasnoyarsk and Omsk of the Pacific Fleet fired Onyx and Granite cruise missiles, respectively. Cruise missiles were fired from the Sea of Okhotsk at a naval target position located at a distance of over 250 kilometers. According to objective control data, all three missiles hit the target with direct hits," it said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

It said that surface ships and naval aviation of the Pacific Fleet were involved in providing firing and closing the area.

The combat exercises were carried out as part of a command and staff exercise with the Joint Command of Troops and Forces in the northeast of Russia for the protection and defense of maritime communications in the North Pacific Ocean and the coast of the Kamchatka and Chukchi Regions and the island zone.

The Pacific Fleet command and staff exercises are conducted in accordance with the Navy's training plan and were the final combat training event during the summer training period. They involved over 10 ships and boats, aircraft and helicopters of the Pacific Fleet naval aviation, several nuclear submarines, as well as combat crews of the Bastion coastal missile systems.

News.Az 

