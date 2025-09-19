Russia's nuclear submarines test-fire cruise missiles in Sea of Okhotsk

"The multipurpose nuclear submarines Krasnoyarsk and Omsk of the Pacific Fleet fired Onyx and Granite cruise missiles, respectively. Cruise missiles were fired from the Sea of Okhotsk at a naval target position located at a distance of over 250 kilometers. According to objective control data, all three missiles hit the target with direct hits," it said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

It said that surface ships and naval aviation of the Pacific Fleet were involved in providing firing and closing the area.

The combat exercises were carried out as part of a command and staff exercise with the Joint Command of Troops and Forces in the northeast of Russia for the protection and defense of maritime communications in the North Pacific Ocean and the coast of the Kamchatka and Chukchi Regions and the island zone.