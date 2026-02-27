Russia launches double strike on hotel in Sumy, Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Early Friday morning, Russia carried out two consecutive strikes on a hotel in the center of Sumy, triggering a fire that required immediate evacuation of 50 people.

While firefighters were controlling the blaze, a second strike targeted the rescuers, but thankfully no personnel were injured, and the fire was extinguished quickly. The National Police of Ukraine confirmed the attack occurred around 4 a.m. Kyiv time, with authorities coordinating emergency response, News.Az reports, citing the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Russian forces have repeatedly targeted Sumy and nearby communities with strike drones and guided bombs. Earlier this month, airstrikes in residential areas caused multiple injuries, including children, and killed civilians, highlighting the continued risk to local populations.

The twin strike on the hotel underscores the escalating attacks on urban areas in Sumy, raising concerns about civilian safety and the humanitarian situation in the region.

