Russia, US have permanent channels of communication — Lavrov

Moscow and Washington have permanent channels of communication, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, News.az reports citing TASS.

"We have permanent channels of communication with the Americans. This is something that [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin brought up when he assessed [US leader] Donald Trump’s peace plan. We are not hiding this," the top diplomat noted at a press conference, commenting on the alleged meeting between Russian and US representatives in Abu Dhabi.

