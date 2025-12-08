Russian drone strikes hit Dnipro, several injured

Aftermath of the Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region (photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA)

Russian forces attacked Dnipro and nearby districts in Ukraine overnight on December 7–8, causing heavy damage, fires, and civilian casualties, the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration reported.

In Kryvyi Rih district, drones hit Zelenodolsk and Hrushiv communities. A 51-year-old man died, and houses, a gas pipeline, and a mobile home were damaged. In Pavlohrad district, four people, including a 14-year-old teen, were injured, and homes caught fire, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In Nikopol district, artillery and FPV drones struck residential buildings, an arts school, and vehicles, injuring a 13-year-old girl.

Dnipro itself was hit by a drone, affecting three apartment buildings, an administrative building, and a car. Local air defense reportedly shot down eight enemy drones over the region.

Russian drones also attacked the Sumy and Chernihiv regions, damaging residential buildings, sparking fires, and injuring civilians. In Chernihiv, a drone explosion shattered windows and caused injuries, while Okhtyrka in Sumy saw apartments catch fire in a nine-story building.

News.Az