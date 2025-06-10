Russian missile and drone barrage hits Kyiv, Odesa - PHOTO/VIDEO

Kyiv in the early hours of June 10 as another mass Russian attack unfolds. (Olena Zashko / Kyiv Independent)

In the early hours of June 10, Kyiv and Odesa came under a large-scale Russian assault involving ballistic missiles and drones, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Four people were injured in Kyiv, according to local authorities, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent

Meanwhile, in the southern city of Odesa, two men were killed and at least eight were wounded in the attack. One more person suffered shock during the attack on Odesa, authorities reported.

Medical facilities, including a maternity hospital, were damaged in Odesa. The Air Force earlier warned of the threat of missile and drone attacks.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that cars were on fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district, while drone debris fell on the grounds of a school in the Obolonskyi district. Emergency services were dispatched to the sites of attack, and medics were also called to the Podilskyi and Darnytskyi districts.

In the Dniprovskyi district, smoke was seen coming from non-residential buildings, and a fire broke out at a non-residential site in the Obolonskyi district. Klitschko said a new wave of Russian drones was heading toward the capital and urged residents to remain in shelters as the mass attack on Kyiv continued.

"A residential building is on fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district. A woman is injured and is being treated," Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said at 3:10 a.m. local time. Klitschko added that another injured person in the Darnytskyi district was treated on the spot by medics, while the third victim was hospitalized in the Obolonskyi district of the city. Kyiv's mayor at 5:58 a.m. reported that a fourth person was hospitalized as a result of the Russian attack on the capital. "So today, more than ever, it is necessary to be united... This night was difficult, but thanks to the incredible work of the Defense Forces, we managed to minimize casualties," Tkachenko later said in the aftermath of the attack on Kyiv. "A difficult day lies ahead. Perhaps not one. It will take time to eliminate the consequences." Meanwhile in the southern city of Odesa, one person was killed and at least four were injured in the Russian drone attack, local authorities reported. "The administrative building of an emergency medical station was also completely destroyed. There is a fire at the scene. Ambulances are damaged. There are no injuries among the personnel," Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said at 3:40 a.m. local time. A maternity hospital in Odesa was damaged in the Russian attack. No patients or staff were injured at the facility, and were evacuated, according to local authorities. Odesa is located approximately 442 kilometers (274 miles) from the capital. The renewed assault comes just a day after Russia launched a record 499 aerial weapons against Ukraine, including 479 Shahed-type attack drones, decoy drones, four Kh-47M2 Kinzhal ballistic missiles, 10 Kh-101 cruise missiles, three Kh-22 cruise missiles over the Black Sea, two Kh-31P anti-radar missiles, and one Kh-35 cruise missile from occupied Crimea. Ukraine reported it had neutralized 479 of those targets — 292 were shot down and 187 were disrupted through electronic warfare.

