Russian strike hits energy site in Ukraine’s Odesa

Russian forces struck critical energy infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odesa region overnight, triggering a fire and causing power disruptions in several communities, regional officials said.

The attack damaged an energy facility in the southern part of the region. An administrative building was also hit during the strike, News.Az reports, citing the Odesa regional military administration.

Authorities said a fire broke out at the site following the attack. Emergency teams are working to eliminate the damage and restore services. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Officials said the strike partially cut electricity to settlements in three local communities. Critical infrastructure facilities have switched to backup power supplied by generators while repair work continues.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported drone activity in the region overnight, with aerial targets moving toward the Izmail area.

