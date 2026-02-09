Russian strike hits power facility near Poland border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces struck energy infrastructure in western Ukraine overnight, damaging a high-voltage substation in the Volyn region near the Polish border, local officials said.

According to Novovolynsk Mayor Borys Karpus, the attack targeted a key power facility in the town of Novovolynsk, located about five kilometers from Poland. The strike caused significant damage and left the substation non-operational, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Emergency services and technical teams were deployed to the site following explosions reported in the area.

Officials said more than 80,000 residents in Novovolynsk and nearby settlements were left without electricity. Critical infrastructure is currently operating on backup generators, while water supply systems remain connected to the grid. Some heating facilities have also switched to generator power.

Energy crews are working to restore electricity by rerouting supply through alternative substations.

The latest strike follows previous attacks on the Volyn region. On Feb. 7, drone strikes damaged critical infrastructure in the area. Similar attacks in December also caused major power outages, leaving more than 100,000 customers without electricity.

The region’s proximity to Poland, a NATO member, adds to international attention surrounding the attacks, as fighting continues to affect areas near Ukraine’s western border.

News.Az