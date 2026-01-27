Russian strikes hit Odesa, casualties reported

According to Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, the attack occurred during the night of January 27. Drones struck several locations in Odesa, damaging residential buildings, civilian facilities, and a construction site, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Preliminary reports confirm that one woman sustained shrapnel wounds and was taken to a medical facility for treatment. Another woman was rescued from a damaged building; her condition is stable and her life is not in danger. Nearby residential buildings also suffered broken windows from the blast wave.

Local community groups reported electricity outages in several districts of the city following the strikes. Emergency crews were deployed to assess damage and restore essential services.

The Odesa attack came amid a wider wave of Russian strikes across Ukraine. On January 26, missile strikes hit Kharkiv and the surrounding region, damaging civilian infrastructure and causing power outages.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and regional officials reported that residential high-rise buildings and schools in the Industrialny district were damaged. Disruptions to water, electricity, and heating supplies were recorded in affected neighborhoods. At least two people were reported injured.

Train services on Kharkiv’s Saltivska and Oleksiivska metro lines were temporarily suspended for technical reasons, and Akademika Pavlova station was closed to passengers.

In the Kharkiv region, strikes on critical infrastructure left several settlements, including Chuhuiv, without electricity. Authorities are still assessing the full scale of the damage.

Meanwhile, in Kryvyi Rih, emergency services continue to deal with the aftermath of a drone strike on a residential high-rise building. A Shahed-type drone hit the apartment block, prompting the establishment of assistance centers and temporary accommodation for displaced residents amid low winter temperatures.

Ukrainian authorities say emergency and repair operations are ongoing across all affected regions, while investigations into the attacks continue.