Russian strikes on Odesa Port cause Black Sea oil spill

Russian strikes on port infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odesa region have caused a vegetable oil spill in the Black Sea, Ukrainian authorities said on Wednesday.

According to the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA), the leak occurred after heavy Russian attacks on the port of Pivdennyi. For the first two days following the strikes, the port remained under constant attack, significantly limiting efforts to contain the spill due to ongoing air raid alerts and safety risks for personnel, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Port officials said containment work was carried out in stages, with boom barriers installed between alerts. Once the security situation improved, the water area was fully enclosed with booms, and specialized vessels were deployed to collect the pollutants.

The USPA noted that the spilled substance is vegetable oil, an organic material that undergoes natural biological decomposition. Authorities stressed that all necessary measures are being taken to localize the pollution and prevent its spread, taking into account weather and security conditions.

Meanwhile, Odesa regional military administration head Serhii Lysak reported that oil-like stains and dead birds were discovered on two beaches in Odesa on Wednesday. An investigation into the incident has been launched.

Environmental inspectors, municipal services, rescue and diving teams, and representatives of the Odesa City Council have arrived at the affected areas to assess the damage and monitor the situation.

The incident comes amid continued attacks on Ukrainian ports. On December 23, Russian drones struck the port of Odesa, damaging a civilian vessel flying the Lebanese flag that was transporting Ukrainian soybeans.

