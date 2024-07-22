Russia’s oil refinery catches fire after Ukrainian drone attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia's military said early Monday that its forces had downed 75 Ukrainian drones overnight, with regional authorities noting that falling debris set fire to a major oil refinery on the Black Sea coast, News.Az reports citing the Moscow Times.

Air defense systems intercepted 47 drones over Rostov, 17 over the Black and Azov seas and 11 in other areas including one over the border region of Belgorod, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.Authorities in the Black Sea town of Tuapse in the Krasnodar region said debris from a downed drone sparked a fire at a Rosneft oil refinery there."The Kyiv regime once again tried to attack civil infrastructure in Tuapse with drones," authorities said, adding that nearly 100 firefighters had been deployed to battle the blaze. There were no casualties, according to preliminary information.

News.Az