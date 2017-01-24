Salary supplements of customs officers increased

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has issued a decree, APA reports.

According to decree issued by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on amendments to the decree on “Some measures to strengthen social protection of the employees of the State Customs Committee, facilitate customs affairs and increase transparency” dated February 25, 2011, 60 percent of funds transferred to off-budgetary development fund of the customs system will be used for salary supplements of the employees with special ranking and civilian employees of the State Customs Committee.

According to the president’s decree dated February 29, 2016, 50% of funds transferred to off-budgetary development fund of the customs system were used for salary supplements of the employees with special ranking and civilian employees of the State Customs Committee.

News.Az

News.Az