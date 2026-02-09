Scotland hand Italy heavy defeat on T20 World Cup debut

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy endured a harsh introduction to cricket’s biggest stage as debutants suffered a heavy 73-run defeat against Scotland on Monday in Kolkata.

Scotland piled up an imposing 207-4, with opener George Munsey leading the charge with a top score of 84. In response, Italy were dismissed for 134 in 16.4 overs, falling well short of the daunting target, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Better known internationally for football, Italy entered the tournament as cricket minnows and the lowest-ranked team among the 20 competing nations.

Set a challenging 208 for victory, Italy lost wickets early before a determined fourth-wicket partnership of 73 between brothers Ben and Harry Manenti briefly revived their hopes at Eden Gardens.

The resistance ended when Harry Manenti was dismissed for 37, followed soon after by Ben, who scored 52 off 31 balls. Italy’s innings then unraveled rapidly from 113-3 as the batting lineup collapsed.

Captain Wayne Madsen was unable to bat after sustaining a serious shoulder injury while fielding earlier in the match.

For Scotland, off-spinner Michael Leask delivered an outstanding all-round performance, claiming figures of 4-17 and contributing a late batting cameo of an unbeaten 22 from just five balls.

Italy had won the toss and elected to bowl in the Group C contest, which attracted a small but vocal group of Italian supporters dressed in the national blue.

Scotland’s innings was built on a dominant 126-run opening partnership between Munsey and Michael Jones, who added 37, helping the team register the highest total of the tournament so far.

Brandon McMullen accelerated the scoring late with an unbeaten 41 off 18 balls, while Leask struck two fours and two sixes in the final five deliveries to push Scotland to their best-ever T20 World Cup total.

Left-hander Munsey set the tone early, striking a flurry of boundaries during the powerplay to put the Italian bowlers under immediate pressure.

Italy’s problems deepened when Madsen fell awkwardly in the fourth over while attempting to stop a boundary, leaving the field in visible pain with what appeared to be a dislocated shoulder.

Despite the injury, Madsen achieved an unusual World Cup double on the same day, having previously represented his native South Africa at the field hockey World Cup before qualifying to play cricket for Italy through ancestry.

Munsey, who was dropped on 40 by Anthony Mosca, reached his half-century in 30 balls with a six but fell short of a century when he was caught at long-on off pacer Grant Stewart.

He finished with 13 fours and two sixes in his 54-ball innings, guiding Scotland to their first group-stage victory after opening their campaign with a loss to the West Indies.

