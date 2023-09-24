Seizure of ammunition continues in Garabagh: Azerbaijani Defense Ministry (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next combat vehicles, military equipment, as well as ammunition in civilian outbuildings used as storage were seized in various areas of Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

A large number of missiles, artillery shells and mines, as well as ammunition of various calibers were found in the storage.

It should be noted that the seizure of weapons, ammunition and combat vehicles continues in the region.

News.Az