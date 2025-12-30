Serbia to restore mandatory military service in 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serbia will reinstate compulsory military service for men starting in 2026, marking a major shift in the country’s defense policy.

Under the plan, men aged 19 to 27 will be required to complete 75 days of service, including two months of intensive training followed by two weeks of field exercises. Military service for women will remain voluntary, President Aleksandar Vučić said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities have also begun dismantling tent camps in central Belgrade following recent student protests. Vučić said the measures are intended to restore order and do not pose a threat to public safety.

For those who object to armed service on moral or ideological grounds, the government will offer an alternative civilian service option. However, civilian service will last more than 150 days, roughly twice the length of the military program.

Officials say the decision to bring back conscription reflects the need to strengthen national defense amid growing global instability, despite Serbia’s policy of military neutrality.

The move comes as several European countries review their defense readiness. Lithuania, for example, is introducing a new one-year conscription model in 2026 to build reserves and improve preparedness, even as NATO officials say there are no immediate signs of an imminent attack on alliance members.

