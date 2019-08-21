Shahriyar Mammadyarov draws with world champion Magnus Carlsen at Sinquefield Cup

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov has been held to a draw by Norwegian Magnus Carlsen in the fourth round of the 2019 Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis, AzerTag reports.

The event is the fifth leg of the 2019 Grand Chess Tour.

Mammadyarov will next face Armenian Levon Aronian.

The Sinquefield Cup features 12 world`s top chess players. The tournament is a single round-robin of 11 rounds with tiebreaks taking place on August 29 if required. Players receive 130 minutes for the entire game, with a 30-second delay from move 1.

The prize fund of the tournament is $325,000.

News.Az

