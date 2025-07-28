Shiba Inu vs Pepe Coin and Why Remittix Is Being Backed To Outpace Both This Altcoin Season

Shiba Inu vs Pepe Coin and Why Remittix Is Being Backed To Outpace Both This Altcoin Season

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin find themselves in the limelight once more as altcoin season reaches a boil. With social hype for meme coins mounting louder by the day, investors are beginning to venture out of speculation searching for newer crypto projects that combine hype with long-term potential.

One such lesser-known name is Remittix (RTX), a project that has been built to tackle real-world crypto payment challenges in 2025 and beyond.

Let's compare these tokens and why Remittix might be a more viable alternative.

SHIB and PEPE Deliver Gains, But Questions Remain

Shiba Inu Coin and Pepe Coin both recently released impressive weekly figures. Shiba Inu is currently trading at $0.00001407, a 3.12% increase, and boasts a market cap of $8.29 billion. Daily trading volume, however, has plummeted to $216.78 million, down 33.84%.

Pepe Coin has also increased, trading at $0.00001264 (up 2.4%). Its market cap is $5.31 billion, but volume decreased 37.58% to $730.94 million. Both tokens remain solid performers within the meme coin sector, but their recent declines in activity raise the same old questions about long-term functionality, which remains the largest concern for many cryptocurrency investors.

While both meme coins thrive on momentum, they are still highly dependent on speculative trading on centralized exchanges. Because of this, many investors are also looking to crypto projects with real-world utility as the new frontier.

Remittix: Building a Utility into the Core

Unlike meme-based tokens, Remittix (RTX) has built a specific use case since day one. The project's purpose is to enable easier global payments by permitting users to send cryptocurrency directly to bank accounts, no third-party converter, no middleman exchange.

Having a fiat-to-crypto wallet ready to roll out in Q3 2025, Remittix is looking to be the next 100x crypto by giving utility value to freelancers, remote workers, and global earners. The wallet will support Ethereum and Solana, with low gas charges, fast speed and a mobile-first strategy.

Remittix is now trading at $0.0876 per token. Over $17.3 million has been raised and over 569 million tokens have been sold. There is a 50% token bonus active during the ongoing presale, and the project is close to its $18 million soft cap.

Why Investors Are Looking at Remittix

Remittix isn't attracting attention simply for what it's delivering, but for the infrastructure that it's already building. By placing real-world utility front and center, the project is distinguished from a great deal of early-stage crypto investing that lacks a functional product.

The new wallet will support 40+ cryptocurrencies and 30+ fiat currencies, all with real-time FX exchange both crypto natives and newcomers will adore it. With native support by top payment APIs and native KYC/AML features, Remittix is already discussed alongside the top Layer 2 Ethereum substitutes.

Why Remittix Is Gaining Ground

- Wallet Launch: Q3 beta wallet with Ethereum + Solana

- Global Reach: Send crypto to 30+ fiat currencies

- 50% Bonus: Survive presale with $17.3 Million+ raised

- Real-World Use: Pay freelancers, remitters, and vendors

- Giveaway Live: $250,000 prize pool for early backers

Whether you're a Shiba Inu supporter, Pepe Coin devotee or looking for the next big 2025 altcoin, Remittix has more than memes; it has real-world crypto utility.

News.Az