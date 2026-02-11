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Korea Electronics
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Samsung Electronics has urged its labour union to resume pay negotiations after earlier government-mediated talks collapsed, as the risk of a strike continues to build.14 May 2026-10:45
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Samsung Electronics said it regretted the collapse of wage negotiations with its South Korean labor union, warning that the dispute could increase anxiety among employees, shareholders, and the broader public.13 May 2026-06:50
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Samsung Electronics Co Ltd board chairman Shin Je-yoon has urged unionised workers to resolve ongoing pay disputes with management, warning that a planned strike could damage both the company and the wider economy.05 May 2026-10:35
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South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics is planning to invest in a semiconductor chip packaging facility in Vietnam, according to a person familiar with the matter, as global demand for advanced chips continues to rise.09 Apr 2026-16:50
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Shares of South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix jumped as much as 15% on Wednesday, following a bullish earnings outlook from rival Samsung Electronics that boosted confidence across the semiconductor sector.08 Apr 2026-09:30
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SK Hynix is considering raising as much as $10 billion through a potential US listing, as the chipmaker looks to expand its capacity in advanced memory and artificial intelligence technologies, according to a report.24 Mar 2026-18:00
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Samsung Electronics announced plans to invest over 110 trillion won ($73.24 billion) in 2026 for research, development, and facilities as it aims to lead the global semiconductor industry in artificial intelligence.19 Mar 2026-12:30
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LG Electronics India has reported a sharp decline in quarterly profit, highlighting ongoing pressure in the consumer electronics and appliance market.11 Feb 2026-17:58
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