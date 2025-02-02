SOCAR and Pakistani companies discuss potential areas for cooperation -PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf held a meeting with Pakistan’s Minister for Privatization Aleem Khan, News.Az reports.

According to SOCAR, the meeting highlighted the successful development of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the energy sector.

Discussions focused on the status of ongoing projects between SOCAR and Pakistani oil and gas companies, progress made, and future objectives. The parties also explored new opportunities for collaboration.

