Soldier found hanged in Armenia's Shirak province
15 Aug 2017 19:23
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Region
Military serviceman Abas Sloyan was found hanged Monday in Hatsik village of Armenia’s Shirak Province, the spokesperson for the minister of defense of Armenia
The soldier was found hanged in his uncle’s home, Vestnik Kavkaza reports citing News.am.
Abas Sloyan was serving in the Armavir Province and had left the ranks without permission on August 13.
News.Az