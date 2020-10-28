Yandex metrika counter

Armenian sabotage group eliminated after failed attempt in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan (VIDEO)

The Armenian armed forces attempted to commit sabotage in Zangilan district of Azerbaijan. 

The attempt by an Armenian sabotage group was prevented due to the vigilance of the Azerbaijani military. As a result, all members of the sabotage group were killed.


News.Az 

