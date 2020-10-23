Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan shoots down another Armenian UAV

Azerbaijan has destroyed another unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported Friday.

Another UAV of the Armenian armed forces, which attempted to fly in the direction of Aghjabedi district, was shot down by Azerbaijani Army units on October 23 at about 12:00, the ministry noted.


