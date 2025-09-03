State legislature faces major shakeup after Nadler’s retirement announcement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The New York state Legislature is bracing for a wave of turnover ahead of 2027, with Rep. Jerry Nadler’s surprise decision not to seek reelection setting off a cascade of political maneuvering.

Nadler, who has represented Manhattan in Congress for more than 30 years, leaves behind a coveted seat now eyed by several ambitious state lawmakers. Assembly Members Micah Lasher, Tony Simone, and Alex Bores are all weighing bids, while veteran state Sen. Liz Krueger could also emerge as a contender, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Any lawmaker running for Congress would need to vacate their seat, opening the door to further reshuffling in Albany.

Other looming vacancies include state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal’s seat, likely to open if he wins the Manhattan borough presidency, and Assembly Member Harvey Epstein’s district, should he join the City Council. In Queens, Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral campaign could trigger a special election, while Buffalo may see turnover if state Sen. Sean Ryan secures the city’s mayoralty.

Political consultants say the energy mirrors the wave of turnover seen in 2018. “Heading into 2026, a wave of retirements and open seats points to another big reshuffling,” said Alex Elmasri of the Parkside Group.

With new public financing rules adding fuel, Albany could see one of its most significant generational shifts in years.

