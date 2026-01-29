Sweden, Azerbaijan hold political consultations in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Sweden have held bilateral political consultations in Baku, focusing on regional developments, peace efforts, and expanding diplomatic cooperation.

Tobias Thyberg, Head of the Eastern Europe and Central Asia Department at Sweden’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs, met with his Azerbaijani counterpart Mammad Talibov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, Presidential Assistant Hikmat Hajiyev, and Presidential Representative Elchin Amirbayov, according to the Swedish Embassy, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The discussions covered bilateral relations, the peace and normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and other regional developments of mutual interest. Officials emphasized the importance of continued dialogue to support stability and cooperation in the South Caucasus.

During his visit, Thyberg also met with representatives of think tanks, civil society organizations, and members of the Swedish business community. These exchanges focused on strengthening people-to-people contacts and exploring opportunities for economic cooperation.

Both sides described the meetings as productive and reaffirmed their commitment to further developing Sweden–Azerbaijan relations through ongoing political consultations and engagement.

News.Az