Sweden will not recognize any part of Ukraine as Russian

Sweden will not recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea or any other Ukrainian territory, Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said, emphasizing that the country will not reward aggression.

“Let me be clear, Sweden will not recognise Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea or any other part of Ukraine’s territory. We will not reward aggression,” Stenergard said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Malmer Stenergard stressed that Ukraine has repeatedly signaled its willingness to negotiate a complete and unconditional ceasefire and a peaceful settlement, but Russia has failed to engage.

“An agreement that respects Ukraine’s sovereignty and has the support of its people will have our support. But as long as Russian aggression continues, Sweden has a clear two-point plan to strengthen Ukraine and weaken Russia,” she added.

She underscored that borders cannot be changed by force, a position shared by the European Union, and emphasized that Ukraine must retain the right to determine its own path, including potential EU membership.

Sweden is also exploring ways to finance the supply of 150 Swedish-made JAS-39 Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine, supporting the country’s defense against Russian aggression.

Malmer Stenergard highlighted that despite the Scandinavian countries’ combined population of less than 30 million, they provide about a third of all NATO military aid to Ukraine this year, underscoring the region’s significant contribution to the war effort.

