Syria hails US decision to lift sanctions, open way for renewed ties

Syria welcomed the US Treasury Department’s announcement that it is lifting sanctions on Damascus, a move that clears the way for American companies to resume business in the country.

In a statement Monday, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said the decision to remove Syria from federal sanctions lists marked “a positive development” that would improve humanitarian and economic conditions, ease trade and financial restrictions, and allow US exports to flow again, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The ministry added that the timing of the decision, coinciding with the second visit by a US congressional delegation to Damascus, signaled “the opening of a new page in bilateral relations based on mutual respect and constructive dialogue.”

President Ahmed al-Sharaa met with Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Representative Joe Wilson, and Ambassador Tom Barrack, President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Syria. Talks included defense, economic, and social issues, with both sides highlighting efforts in Congress to fully repeal the Caesar Act by the end of the year.

The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) confirmed that the Syrian Sanctions Regulations will be removed from the Code of Federal Regulations starting Tuesday, ending restrictions first imposed in 2004 and expanded during the Syrian conflict.

The move follows an executive order issued by Trump in June, after the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime last December.

