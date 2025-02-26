Tajikistan to build Central Asia's longest road bridge

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tajikistan's Ministry of Transport and the Tajik branch of Zhejiang Communications Construction Group (ZCCC), a Chinese company, have signed a cooperation agreement for the construction of Central Asia's longest road bridge.

The bridge will be built as part of the Obigarm – Nurobod road construction project. It is planned to be 920 meters long and will be located in the Nurabad region, crossing the Surkhab river, News.Az reports, citing Tajik media.



Under the terms of the agreement, the bridge is expected to be completed and operational within 4 years, adhering to modern road construction standards.



The total cost of the project, including tasks, activities, and required materials, amounts to 427 million Chinese yuan (approximately $59.857 million). The bridge is of great importance to the country’s economy and must be built in a quality and timely manner.

News.Az