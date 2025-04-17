Tbilisi hosts trilateral meeting of Georgian, Azerbaijani, Armenian diplomats - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

A trilateral meeting of representatives from the Foreign Ministries of Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia has commenced in Tbilisi.

“The aim of the diplomats’ meeting is to exchange views and opinions on possible directions for trilateral cooperation,” said Maka Botchorishvili, Georgian Foreign Minister, in her remarks to journalists, News.Az reports, citing local media. “The meeting will explore opportunities for trilateral cooperation. The areas of interest for the three countries will be defined, and possible ways of cooperation will be determined, allowing the countries in the region to develop joint approaches to several issues. All of these topics will be discussed today,” said Georgian First Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia. Azerbaijan is represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov.

The deputy foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia will hold a trilateral meeting in Tbilisi on Thursday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov will represent Azerbaijan at the meeting, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman, Aykha Hajizada, has confirmed, News.Az reports, citing local media

According to the spokesman, regional cooperation will be the central topic of discussion during the meeting.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry had earlier issued a statement noting that the trilateral meeting is scheduled for April 17 and will focus on exploring prospects for enhanced regional cooperation. The meeting is expected to facilitate dialogue and collaboration among the three South Caucasus states.

News.Az