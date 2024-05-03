Team Europe Initiative on Mine Action launched in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Team Europe Initiative on Mine Action has been launched in Azerbaijan.

This was announced by Gert Jan Koopman, Director General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations at the European Commission, News.Az reports.

“The EU & Member States join forces for a future where no one has to live in fear of landmines,” Gert Jan Koopman said on X.

“Our support reaches around €13 million & we stand ready to further step up EU support for mine action in Azerbaijan,” he added.

