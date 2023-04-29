The graduation ceremony of the next Commando Initial Courses was held

In accordance with the training plan of the Land Forces for 2023, the graduation ceremony of the next Commando Initial Courses was held, News.az reports.

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied by the military orchestra was performed.

The congratulations of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense were conveyed to the course participants.

Speakers at the event emphasized the importance of such courses in increasing the level of professionalism and combat capability of servicemen, as well as wished commandos success in their future military service.

Then, the course leader attached an emblem to the symbolic stump and certificates were presented to the military personnel.

In the end, the military personnel solemnly marched in front of the podium.

News.Az