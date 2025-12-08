Three killed in Absheron crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fatal road accident in the Gobu settlement of Absheron district claimed three lives on Monday morning.

The Republican Emergency and Urgent Medical Assistance Center said it received a call at around 09:30 about a traffic accident in the area. An emergency team was dispatched immediately. According to the Center, two men were found dead at the scene, while a woman died on the way to the hospital, News.Az reports, citing APA.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) also reported receiving a call via the “112” hotline about an accident on Samad Vurgun Street in Gobu. Rescue forces were sent to the site, where Special Risk Rescue Service staff removed the driver’s body from the vehicle and handed it over to the authorities.

The Main State Traffic Police Department said the accident occurred at around 08:35, when a MAN truck driven by Umudvar Abbasov lost control while entering a sharp turn. Rainy weather and failure to adjust speed to road conditions caused the truck to collide with an oncoming Toyota passenger car.

The Toyota’s driver, Zaur Mammadov, and passenger Mariya Mammadova died at the scene. Another passenger, Mubarak Mammadov, was injured and taken to hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

News.Az