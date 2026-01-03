Three missing persons found in Azerbaijan
Three individuals previously reported missing in Azerbaijan have been found and returned to authorities, the Interior Ministry’s press service said on January 3.
According to the report, police located the individuals on January 2 after they had left their homes without informing family members. They were subsequently handed over to the relevant authorities, News.Az reports, citing APA.