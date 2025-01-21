Tourist flow to Azerbaijan increased by 26% last year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Last year, 2,626.7 thousand foreigners and stateless persons from 196 countries around the world visited Azerbaijan, which is 25.9% more compared to the previous year, News.az reports citing the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

Of those who came, 27.8% were from the Russian Federation, 16.2% from Türkiye, 9.3% from India, 8.0% from Iran, 4.2% from Georgia, 3.7% from Saudi Arabia, 3.3% from Kazakhstan, 3.1% from Pakistan, 1.8% each from the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan, 1.7% from China, 1.4% from Ukraine, 1.3% from Turkmenistan, 1.2% from Kuwait, 1.1% from Israel, 1.0% each from Belarus and the United Kingdom, and 12.1% were citizens of other countries. Among the arrivals, 67.3% were men, and 32.7% were women.Compared to 2023, the number of visitors from India increased by 2.1 times, Spain by 2.0 times, South Korea by 1.9 times, from China by 1.9 times, Kyrgyzstan by 49.6%, Kazakhstan by 48.6%, Pakistan by 46.7%, from the Philippines by 44.3%, from Oman by 41.6%, from Jordan by 39.7%, from Poland by 37.0%, from the United States by 35.1%, from Italy by 35.1%, from Germany by 27.4%, from Iran by 27.2%, from the Netherlands by 27.1%, from Turkmenistan by 27.0%, from Tajikistan by 21.7%, from Saudi Arabia by 21.6%, from Yemen by 21.0%, from France by 20.0%, from the United Kingdom by 19.2%, from Egypt by 17.2%, from the Russian Federation by 17.0%, from Uzbekistan, from Ukraine by 15.6%, from Türkiye by 12.7%, and from Moldova by 11.8%.Compared to 2023, the number of visitors from European Union countries increased by 34.9%, reaching 112.3 thousand people; from Gulf countries, it increased by 21.4%, reaching 425.0 thousand people; and from CIS countries, it increased by 18.8%, reaching 979.0 thousand people.75.6 percent of foreigners and stateless persons who visited Azerbaijan used air transport, 23.1 percent used rail and road transport, and 1.3 percent used sea transport.

News.Az