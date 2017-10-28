Tragedy in Baku metro turns 22

+ ↺ − 16 px

22 years have passed since the day of the biggest accident between Ulduz and Nariman Narimanov stations of the Baku underground.

According to Oxu.Az, a fire in the fourth carriage of train No 21 on October 28, 1995 which moved from Ulduz station claimed 300 passengers and left 400 more people injured.

The investigation which lasted for quite a long time concluded that the accident was not a result of a terror act.

It was rather a technical mistake of the train driver and the controller.

The train driver stopped the train, people started to leave the carriages in panic. Because of poor ventilation system, people in the tunnel suffocated due to the lack of oxygen or were run over by the panicking crowd.

The accident was included to the Guinness Record Book as the biggest in the history of world metro.

Allah Rehmet Elesin!

News.Az

