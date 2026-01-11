Trump plans to announce Gaza Peace Council next week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two U.S. officials said Wednesday that President Donald Trump is expected to announce the creation of a Gaza Peace Council next week, News.Az reports, citing Sada News Agency.

They confirmed that after the council is established, the transition to the second phase of the agreement to end the war in the Palestinian territory will take place.

The site noted that invitations are currently being directed to key countries to join the Gaza Peace Council.

The American president had previously indicated that the names of world leaders who will participate in the Gaza Peace Council are expected to be announced early this year.

He also clarified that a number of leaders have expressed their desire to join the council, which was established as part of the Gaza Plan that aimed to achieve a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

An American report revealed that the United States proposed that former international envoy for the Middle East Nikolay Mladenov take on the role of representative of the Peace Council on the ground in Gaza, to work with a future Palestinian technocratic government.

On November 17, 2025, the UN Security Council issued a resolution welcoming the establishment of the "Peace Council" in the Gaza Strip, describing it as a transitional administrative body with international legal personality tasked with setting up a framework and coordinating funding for the redevelopment of the area.

The resolution, presented by the United States, received approval from 13 countries, while Russia and China abstained from voting, and both Israel and Hamas expressed their opposition to some aspects of the plan.

The resolution was based on the 20-point peace plan prepared by President Trump, which garnered approval from all parties at the Sharm El Sheikh summit in October 2025.

Several countries, including Turkey, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Indonesia, expressed their desire to join the international stability force, but emphasized that they need an official mandate from the United Nations before participating.

The role of the Peace Council will be to oversee the performance of the Palestinian technocratic committee tasked with managing public and municipal services for the benefit of the residents of the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, the council will be responsible for setting the executive framework for reconstruction and managing the funding allocated for the development of Gaza.

