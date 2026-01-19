+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on Monday that NATO has warned Denmark for nearly 20 years about a Russian threat to Greenland, but little action was taken.

Trump stressed that the time has come to address the threat, supporting U.S. control of Greenland to deploy elements of the Golden Dome missile defense system. He warned that without swift action, the strategically vital island could fall under Russian or Chinese influence, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, residents have reported increased demand for long-shelf-life food and survival goods amid concerns over potential external threats. The U.S. Treasury emphasized that Washington’s interest is driven by strategic considerations and a perceived weakening of Europe’s role in collective security.

News.Az