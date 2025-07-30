Trump signals Ukrainians who fled invasion may remain in US until war ends

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump said on July 29 that he would likely allow Ukrainians who fled Russia’s full-scale invasion to remain in the United States until the conflict ends.

“I think we will, yeah, I will,” Trump told reporters when asked if Ukrainians would be permitted to stay. “We have a lot of people that came in from Ukraine, and we're working with them,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media

Since the launch of Russia’s invasion in 2022, roughly 240,000 Ukrainians have entered the United States through the Uniting for Ukraine (U4U) program, a humanitarian parole initiative introduced under former President Joe Biden. The program granted temporary legal residence, work authorization, and access to healthcare and social services. Applications to the U4U program were suspended in January 2025 and have not been reopened.

Trump’s comments follow growing concerns among Ukrainian nationals that their legal status could be revoked amid the administration’s immigration crackdown. Earlier this year, the Washington Post reported that the Trump administration was considering ways to repatriate refugees using $250 million in foreign aid, as well as proposals to transfer undocumented migrants—including Ukrainians—to the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay. The White House has dismissed those reports as “fake news.”

Trump’s statement suggests a temporary continuation of Biden-era protections for Ukrainians living in the U.S. The president has recently adopted a more supportive stance toward Kyiv after months of strained relations, approving arms sales and threatening new sanctions against Russia.

News.Az