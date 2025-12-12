Trump unsure If US will join Ukraine talks in Paris

Trump unsure If US will join Ukraine talks in Paris

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump said he is not certain the United States will attend peace talks with Ukraine and EU leaders scheduled for December 13 in Paris, despite confirming that negotiations are planned.

Speaking in a White House broadcast, Trump said Washington’s participation will depend on whether the meeting can achieve tangible progress, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“There’s a meeting on Saturday. We’ll see whether or not we attend,” he said. “We’ll attend if they think there’s a good chance they want me to attend.”

Trump noted that Ukraine and European partners want the US at the table, and Washington aims to help advance a settlement.

“We don’t want to waste a lot of time. We want it to get settled. We want to save a lot of lives,” he added.

Axios reported on Thursday that Ukraine, the US, and EU officials plan to meet in Paris to address disagreements over Trump’s peace proposal.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt later said the president is “tired of meetings for the sake of meetings,” and the US will only send a representative if there is a real chance of signing an agreement.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Trump pressed European leaders to encourage President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accept the US plan. On Thursday night, Trump publicly claimed that Zelenskyy was “the only one” opposed to it.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also urged European partners to help Ukraine make what he called a “difficult decision.”

The US, Ukraine, and European partners are currently discussing three main components of the peace plan:

A framework document

A security guarantees agreement

Principles for post-war reconstruction

News.Az