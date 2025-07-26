Tunisia an ‘open-air prison,’ say protesters on fourth anniversary of Saied’s power grab

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hundreds of protesters marched in Tunis on July 25 to denounce Tunisian President Kais Saied’s rule as authoritarian and called for the release of jailed opposition figures, journalists, and activists. Marking the fourth anniversary of Saied’s consolidation of power, demonstrators described the country as an “open-air prison.”

Chanting slogans like “The Republic is a large prison” and “The people want the fall of the regime,” protesters carried portraits of political prisoners and a cage symbolizing the current state of political repression. They demanded freedom for prominent opposition leaders, including Rached Ghannouchi, head of the Ennahdha party, and Abir Moussi, leader of the Free Constitutional Party. Both face lengthy prison sentences under anti-terrorism and conspiracy laws, alongside dozens of other politicians, lawyers, and journalists, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

On July 25, 2021, Saied suspended parliament, dismissed the prime minister, and declared a state of emergency, effectively beginning to rule by decree. Since then, mass arrests and politically motivated trials have targeted dissenters, leading critics to condemn the moves as a coup that pushed Tunisia toward authoritarianism.

Monia Ibrahim, wife of imprisoned politician Abdelhamid Jelassi, told Reuters, “Our first aim is to battle against tyranny to restore democracy and demand the release of political detainees.” Saib Souab, whose father Ahmed Souab is a jailed lawyer critical of Saied, added, “Tunisia has turned into an open-air prison. Even those not behind bars live in a state of temporary freedom, constantly at risk of arrest for any reason.”

Saied’s government dissolved the independent Supreme Judicial Council in 2022 and removed dozens of judges, moves the opposition says are intended to cement one-man rule. Saied denies interfering with the judiciary but insists no one is above accountability.

July 25 also marks the anniversary of Tunisia’s 1957 declaration as a republic. However, the day now carries new meaning. Samir Dilou, a former government minister and Ennahdha member, said, “July 25 used to mark the Republic’s founding. Now, it marks its dismantling. Absolute power is absolute corruption.”

The protests reflect deep frustration with Saied’s increasingly repressive governance, and calls for restoring democratic freedoms continue to resonate across Tunisia.

News.Az