Turkic Council Secretary General issues statement on Black January anniversary

Secretary General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev issued a statement on the 30th anniversary of the 20 January tragedy.

“On the 30th anniversary of this brutal event – we join our Azerbaijani brothers to mourn and commemorate with deepest gratitude the victims who were subjected to persecution and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence of their motherland,” reads the statement.

Today, Azerbaijan commemorates the 30th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy.

January 20 is a day that went down in history of Azerbaijan's fight for independence and territorial integrity.

On January 20, 1990, the Soviet army forces entered Baku to suppress the masses protesting the USSR-supported Armenian aggression based on territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

The result was an unprecedented tragedy for Azerbaijan. Valiant sons and daughters of Azerbaijan put the country’s freedom, honor and dignity above everything else, sacrificed their lives and became martyrs.

