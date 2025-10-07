Turkic world ‘our common family’: Azerbaijani presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has emphasized the rising global prominence of the Turkic world.

“Turkic World is our common family,” Hajiyev posted on X, News.Az reports.

He wrote: “Gabala Hosts the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States. The 12th Summit is dedicated to the theme of Peace and Security. Today, security remains a key concern and top priority for all nations. Turkic World is our common family and emerging as a global center of power.”

Turkic World is our common family and emerging as a global center of power. pic.twitter.com/stRSMVdILJ — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) October 7, 2025

