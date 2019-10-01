Turkish ambassador: “President Erdogan will pay a visit to Azerbaijan”

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a visit to Azerbaijan, the ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral told APA.

The ambassador stated that the visit of Erdogan to Azerbaijan to attend the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states (Turkic Council) to be held in Baku this month is planned.

Note that, 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states will be held in Baku on October 14-15.

